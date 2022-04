Chechnya once resisted Russia. Now, its leader is Putin's close ally NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rachel Denber, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division for Human Rights Watch, about the role of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in the Russia-Ukraine war.

World Chechnya once resisted Russia. Now, its leader is Putin's close ally Chechnya once resisted Russia. Now, its leader is Putin's close ally Listen · 4:26 4:26 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rachel Denber, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division for Human Rights Watch, about the role of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in the Russia-Ukraine war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor