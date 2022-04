Harvard University has committed $100 million to redress its early ties to slavery Harvard University has committed $100 million to redress its ties to slavery. The University says the wealth used to found the school came from wealthy slave owners.

Harvard University has committed $100 million to redress its early ties to slavery Harvard University has committed $100 million to redress its ties to slavery. The University says the wealth used to found the school came from wealthy slave owners.