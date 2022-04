Jessica Watkins to be the 1st Black woman to serve at the International Space Station On Wednesday, SpaceX launches the next NASA astronauts to the International Space Station — including Jessica Watkins, who is to become the first Black woman on a long-duration mission.

Space Jessica Watkins to be the 1st Black woman to serve at the International Space Station Jessica Watkins to be the 1st Black woman to serve at the International Space Station 3:42 On Wednesday, SpaceX launches the next NASA astronauts to the International Space Station — including Jessica Watkins, who is to become the first Black woman on a long-duration mission. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor