'A Strange Loop,' finally, comes to Broadway NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Michael R. Jackson, a composer, playwright and lyricist who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his musical A Strange Loop. The musical is opening on Broadway Tuesday.

Theater 'A Strange Loop,' finally, comes to Broadway 'A Strange Loop,' finally, comes to Broadway Listen · 8:01 8:01 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Michael R. Jackson, a composer, playwright and lyricist who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his musical A Strange Loop. The musical is opening on Broadway Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor