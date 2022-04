Texas targets financial firms that practice climate-conscious investing State lawmakers in Texas are working to pull money from companies accused of "boycotting" the oil and gas industry. Implementing new rules is proving tricky.

National Texas targets financial firms that practice climate-conscious investing Texas targets financial firms that practice climate-conscious investing Listen · 4:38 4:38 State lawmakers in Texas are working to pull money from companies accused of "boycotting" the oil and gas industry. Implementing new rules is proving tricky. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor