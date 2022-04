A Georgia restaurant employee is honored for grilling a million steaks Gayle Dudley has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Columbus, Ga., for more than 20 years. She recently earned the honors of Grill Master Legend for grilling up more than a million steaks.

A Georgia restaurant employee is honored for grilling a million steaks Gayle Dudley has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Columbus, Ga., for more than 20 years. She recently earned the honors of Grill Master Legend for grilling up more than a million steaks.