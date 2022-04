FDA considers a Pfizer booster and a Moderna vaccine for children Pfizer has asked for authorization for the first booster for children 5 to 11 and Moderna is poised to ask for authorization for the first vaccine for children younger than 5.

Health FDA considers a Pfizer booster and a Moderna vaccine for children FDA considers a Pfizer booster and a Moderna vaccine for children Pfizer has asked for authorization for the first booster for children 5 to 11 and Moderna is poised to ask for authorization for the first vaccine for children younger than 5.