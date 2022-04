Beijing conducts mass COVID-19 testing as increased cases may force a lockdown NPR's Leila Fadel talks to David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist, about the mass COVID-19 testing of millions of residents to contain the spread as a potential lockdown looms.

