U.N. secretary general goes to Moscow for talks with President Putin U.N. Secretary General António Guterres was in Moscow Tuesday for talks with Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. The focus: U.N. efforts to ease the civilian suffering in Ukraine.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres was in Moscow Tuesday for talks with Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. The focus: U.N. efforts to ease the civilian suffering in Ukraine.