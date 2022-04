Rep. Madison Cawthorn is caught again with a gun at a North Carolina airport North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn was stopped at the Charlotte airport for carrying a loaded gun. The Republican's gun was confiscated and he was cited, but he was not arrested.

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn was stopped at the Charlotte airport for carrying a loaded gun. The Republican's gun was confiscated and he was cited, but he was not arrested.