U.S. officials say more weapons will help Ukraine hand Russia a strategic defeat The White House is rushing more weapons to Ukraine to try to ensure "a strategic defeat" for Russia. Aims shifted partly because of Ukrainian battlefield successes with U.S. provided weapons.

Europe U.S. officials say more weapons will help Ukraine hand Russia a strategic defeat U.S. officials say more weapons will help Ukraine hand Russia a strategic defeat Listen · 4:17 4:17 The White House is rushing more weapons to Ukraine to try to ensure "a strategic defeat" for Russia. Aims shifted partly because of Ukrainian battlefield successes with U.S. provided weapons. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor