College football team is trading jersey numbers for QR codes

The University of Central Florida's uniforms for spring scrimmages feature a QR code on the backs of players' jerseys. Snapping the codes opens a player profile, their number and other stats.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The University of Central Florida's spring football scrimmage featured a new uniform code, a QR code on the backs of player jerseys. Instead of a 12 on the quarterback or an 88 on the tight end, they wore pixelated squares to scan with your phone. Snapping the codes opened a player profile with their number and a bio, stats and social media handle. The QR codes might return in the fall. But meanwhile, is anyone watching the play?

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.