College football team is trading jersey numbers for QR codes The University of Central Florida's uniforms for spring scrimmages feature a QR code on the backs of players' jerseys. Snapping the codes opens a player profile, their number and other stats.

Sports College football team is trading jersey numbers for QR codes College football team is trading jersey numbers for QR codes Listen · 0:27 0:27 The University of Central Florida's uniforms for spring scrimmages feature a QR code on the backs of players' jerseys. Snapping the codes opens a player profile, their number and other stats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor