Russia's national energy company cuts off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria European leaders say Russia's decision to cut off natural gas supplies amounts to blackmail. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Henning Gloystein, energy director at the Eurasia group, about Russia's move.

Europe Russia's national energy company cuts off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria Russia's national energy company cuts off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria Listen · 6:04 6:04 European leaders say Russia's decision to cut off natural gas supplies amounts to blackmail. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Henning Gloystein, energy director at the Eurasia group, about Russia's move. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor