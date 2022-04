Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed freed from Russia in prisoner swap A former U.S. Marine is on his way back to the United States after being released from Russian detention. Trevor Reed's release was part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.

National Security Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed freed from Russia in prisoner swap Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed freed from Russia in prisoner swap Listen · 3:42 3:42 A former U.S. Marine is on his way back to the United States after being released from Russian detention. Trevor Reed's release was part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor