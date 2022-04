New TV series revisit Watergate and the original 'Godfather' Gaslit tells the story of Watergate, focusing on Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife President Nixon's attorney general. The Offer focuses on the making of the first Godfather movie.

Review TV Reviews New TV series revisit Watergate and the original 'Godfather' Gaslit tells the story of Watergate, focusing on Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife President Nixon's attorney general. The Offer focuses on the making of the first Godfather movie. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor