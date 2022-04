Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria Russia's state-run gas company has cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. At the heart of this move: the war in Ukraine, the sanctions imposed by the West, and Russia's attempts to wriggle free of them.

