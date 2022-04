Pandemic staffing crisis leaves adult care facilities scrambling for support NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Christopher White — CEO of Road to Responsibility, which provides care for adults with disabilities — about life threatening staffing shortages in his industry.

Health Care Pandemic staffing crisis leaves adult care facilities scrambling for support Pandemic staffing crisis leaves adult care facilities scrambling for support Listen · 4:23 4:23 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Christopher White — CEO of Road to Responsibility, which provides care for adults with disabilities — about life threatening staffing shortages in his industry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor