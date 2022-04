Over 12 years, Mark Emmert helped the NCAA make billions — but what's his legacy? NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Nicole Auerbach, a senior writer with the Athletic, about Mark Emmert's announcement he plans to step down after 12 years at the helm of the NCAA.

Sports