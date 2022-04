Encore: A daughter's journey to reclaim her heritage language Nearly 1 billion people speak Mandarin Chinese. NPR Short Wave host Emily Kwong is not among them. As a third-generation Chinese-American, her "heritage language" was lost through the generations.

Nearly 1 billion people speak Mandarin Chinese. NPR Short Wave host Emily Kwong is not among them. As a third-generation Chinese-American, her "heritage language" was lost through the generations.