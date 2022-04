After atrocities, many Ukrainians aren't interested in negotiating peace with Russia For many Ukrainians, there can be no negotiated peace with Russia. Evidence and accounts of atrocities committed by Russian forces have left them unwilling to consider a diplomatic solution.

