Germany to send anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, despite worry of provoking conflict Germany says it will send anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine — a decision that breaks with Berlin's traditional refusal to export heavy weapons to war zones.

Europe Germany to send anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, despite worry of provoking conflict Germany to send anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, despite worry of provoking conflict Listen · 3:53 3:53 Germany says it will send anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine — a decision that breaks with Berlin's traditional refusal to export heavy weapons to war zones. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor