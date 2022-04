Youth poet Jessica Kim is in for a revolution To celebrate National Poetry Month, we're introducing listeners to poets competing to be the next National Youth Poet Laureate. The fourth finalist is Jessica Kim representing Los Angeles.

National Youth poet Jessica Kim is in for a revolution Youth poet Jessica Kim is in for a revolution Audio will be available later today. To celebrate National Poetry Month, we're introducing listeners to poets competing to be the next National Youth Poet Laureate. The fourth finalist is Jessica Kim representing Los Angeles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor