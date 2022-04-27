Accessibility links
How businesses are using insurance to navigate a pandemic and cyber warfare : Planet Money Two stories on how businesses are using insurance to navigate new kinds of risks. First, how music venues are handling pandemic-related risks. And how Russia's invasion of Ukraine is affecting cyber insurance. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

Risky business

Sally Herships

Paddy Hirsch

Risky business

Listen · 18:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1095104583/1095111842" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 06: A fan records the concert on a cell phone during iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center on December 6, 2021 in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minn. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Enlarge this image
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 06: A fan records the concert on a cell phone during iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center on December 6, 2021 in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minn. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When dealing with economic uncertainty, businesses turn to insurance. But sometimes, insurance policies aren't equipped to deal with new kinds of risks.

Today, two stories from The Indicator on businesses dealing with tricky situations. First, what one music venue is doing in response to pandemic-related risks. Then, why cyber insurance may not be enough to help businesses at risk of Russian cyber attacks.

Music: "Get Up Strut," "Mr & Mrs Spy," and "Times Square Rush."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.