A new 'Dawn' for Yebba

The It's Been a Minute summer music series continues.

Yebba had a huge year in 2016. The singer and songwriter's career was taking off. That year, she sang back-up for Chance the Rapper on Saturday Night Live. Around the same time, a performance she did at an intimate venue in New York went viral on YouTube, catching the eye (and ear) of Ed Sheeran, whom she would eventually collaborate with on the song "Best Part of Me."

But 2016 was also the year that something awful happened: Yebba's mother died by suicide. And that changed everything in her life completely.

In this encore chat from 2021, former host Sam Sanders and Yebba discuss the emotional toll it took to make her standalone album Dawn, growing up in the church, and shedding old beliefs while making room for new ones.

This episode includes mentions of suicide.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

This episode was originally produced by Jinae West and edited by Jordana Hochman.