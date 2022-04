News brief: Russia cuts gas exports, Title 42 hearing, GDP preview Moscow cut off all energy supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. A federal judge blocks Title 42, a pandemic immigration policy, from being rolled back. New economic data is released Thursday morning.

Moscow cut off all energy supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. A federal judge blocks Title 42, a pandemic immigration policy, from being rolled back. New economic data is released Thursday morning.