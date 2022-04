Bristling under economic sanctions imposed by the West, Russia fires back Russia is cutting off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, and has demanded countries pay for energy in rubles. The move is seen as a warning by Russia to bigger European energy consumers.

Europe Bristling under economic sanctions imposed by the West, Russia fires back Bristling under economic sanctions imposed by the West, Russia fires back Listen · 3:50 3:50 Russia is cutting off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, and has demanded countries pay for energy in rubles. The move is seen as a warning by Russia to bigger European energy consumers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor