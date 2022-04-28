U.K. family's new puppy digs up valuable rare coins

Ollie was with the family for about 10 minutes when he started digging, and came up with 15 gold pieces dating back to the 19th Century. They are worth more than $7,000.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. The American Kennel Club says the dog breed Lagotto Romagnolo is affectionate and undemanding. Now, I ain't saying it's a gold digger, but a pup named Ollie that Adam Clark gave to his daughter in the U.K. was with the family for about 10 minutes when he started digging and came up with 15 gold pieces dating back to the 19th century, worth more than 7,000 bucks. Might need to check Ollie's breed. Sounds like a golden retriever to me. It's MORNING EDITION.

