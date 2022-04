U.N. investigators have documented nearly 3,000 civilians deaths in Ukraine NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Matilda Bogner, the U.N. human rights monitoring mission chief in Ukraine, about her team's work documenting the conflict.

Europe U.N. investigators have documented nearly 3,000 civilians deaths in Ukraine U.N. investigators have documented nearly 3,000 civilians deaths in Ukraine Listen · 5:43 5:43 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Matilda Bogner, the U.N. human rights monitoring mission chief in Ukraine, about her team's work documenting the conflict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor