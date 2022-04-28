Paul Feig on "Minx," "Welcome to Flatch" and making gin

Paul Feig created TV shows like Freaks and Geeks, and movies like Bridesmaids, Unaccompanied Minors and Spy. He's directed episodes of 30 Rock, The Office, Arrested Development and Mad Men.

He's basically a legend. And this marks his... 4th time on the show? Maybe more? We're losing count.

When he isn't appearing on Bullseye, Feig keeps plenty busy. He helped produce the new HBO show Minx – it's a period comedy about the first women's erotic magazine. He also helped make the newest Fox sitcom Welcome to Flatch, a mockumentary-style show based on the British sitcom This Country. It's set in the town of Flatch, Ohio, and explores the lives of its residents.

We'll talk with Paul about his new work and his career making all your favorite shows – plus, Paul Feig makes gin! He'll tell us all the secrets of gin making.

You can watch Paul's new series Minx on HBO, and his mockumentary sitcom Welcome to Flatch is airing now on Fox.