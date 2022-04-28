Accessibility links
Elon Musk Bought Twitter. What's Next? : 1A This week, Twitter accepted a $44 billion buyout offer from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

As part of the purchase, Musk, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist," will gain total control of the company. And it's raising questions about how his leadership will affect open speech on the platform.

We discuss the impact Elon Musk will have on Twitter, and what social media moderation will look like in the future.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Elon Musk Bought Twitter. What's Next?

Elon Musk Bought Twitter. What's Next?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1095350143/1095373830" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Billionaire Elon Musk is capturing a social media prize with his deal to buy Twitter, which has become a global stage for companies, activists, celebrities, politicians and more. AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire Elon Musk is capturing a social media prize with his deal to buy Twitter, which has become a global stage for companies, activists, celebrities, politicians and more.

AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images

This week, Twitter accepted a buyout offer from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk at $54.20 a share.

As part of the purchase, Musk, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist," will gain total control of the company. And it's raising questions about how his leadership will affect free speech on the platform.

Politicians are sounding the alarm about Musk's acquisition too. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called the deal "dangerous for our democracy." And in Europe, the deal may interfere with a landmark piece of legislation around moderating social media content.

What impact will Elon Musk really have on Twitter? And what will social media moderation look like moving forward?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.