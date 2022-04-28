Elon Musk Bought Twitter. What's Next?

This week, Twitter accepted a buyout offer from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk at $54.20 a share.

As part of the purchase, Musk, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist," will gain total control of the company. And it's raising questions about how his leadership will affect free speech on the platform.

Politicians are sounding the alarm about Musk's acquisition too. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called the deal "dangerous for our democracy." And in Europe, the deal may interfere with a landmark piece of legislation around moderating social media content.

What impact will Elon Musk really have on Twitter? And what will social media moderation look like moving forward?

