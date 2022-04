What an election in Slovenia could mean for Europe Slovenia voted last weekend to oust Janez Jansa as their Prime Minister. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with Judy Dempsey of Carnegie Europe on how that election reflects on European politics.

Europe What an election in Slovenia could mean for Europe What an election in Slovenia could mean for Europe Listen · 3:59 3:59 Slovenia voted last weekend to oust Janez Jansa as their Prime Minister. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with Judy Dempsey of Carnegie Europe on how that election reflects on European politics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor