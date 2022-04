South Korea's immediate neighbors are impacting the military help its giving Ukraine South Korea is the world's sixth-largest arms exporter and Ukraine has turned to it for help in its war against Russia. But so far, Seoul has only agreed to provide non-lethal aid.

