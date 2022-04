New book examines the link between German car companies and Nazi fortunes NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with writer David de Jong about his new book that explores the relationship between Nazism and some of Germany's wealthiest families.

NPR's Rob Schmitz talks with writer David de Jong about his new book that explores the relationship between Nazism and some of Germany's wealthiest families.