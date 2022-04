#2235: Masters of Noise : The Best of Car Talk Today the boys try to help Erin from Maryland with her Honda's oddly-timed noise and then they say hello to one of the show's all-time favorite callers: Lyle from Alabama, who's suffering from a stuck dipstick. Imagine the possibilities. All this and a new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2235: Masters of Noise #2235: Masters of Noise Listen · 34:12