Nicola Sturgeon: How can small countries have a global impact?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode What Leadership Looks Like.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shares ideas on leading Scotland, from her approach to climate change and wellness, to the challenges she's faced as a female leader.

About Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon is the first female First Minister of Scotland.

Prior to joining the government, Sturgeon worked at a law firm in Glasgow as a solicitor. She always had an interest in politics; when she was 16 she joined the Scottish National Party, and in 1992 she was the youngest candidate for parliament at the age of 21. She became a regional Member of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Sturgeon is currently a Member of Scottish Parliament representing Glasgow Southside after having represented Govan between 2007 and 2011, prior to boundary changes. She became leader of the Scottish National Party in November, 2014, when she was also sworn in as First Minister. She was re-elected in 2021.

Sturgeon studied law at the University of Glasgow.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.