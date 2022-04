Morning news brief Missiles hit Kyiv after the U.N. chief finished a news conference. President Biden urges lawmakers to send more money to Ukraine. NPR poll: most parents are happy with what schools are teaching.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:13 11:13 Missiles hit Kyiv after the U.N. chief finished a news conference. President Biden urges lawmakers to send more money to Ukraine. NPR poll: most parents are happy with what schools are teaching. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor