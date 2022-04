With an increase in funds to Ukraine, the U.S. aims to help it hold off Russia The White House sent a $33 billion request to Congress for Ukraine. NPR's A Martinez talks to deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer about the largest single funding proposal for the war.

