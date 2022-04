Despite losing a leg to cancer, Jacky Hunt-Broersma chases marathon record She claimed a record: 102 marathons in as many days. Her goal was 100 marathons, but then somebody did 100. So she did 102, and is celebrating by running two extra marathons to cool off.

