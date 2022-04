Airline ticket prices are expected to keep rising for several reasons Summer travel could be a boom for U.S. airlines, with consumer demand surging. But a pilot shortage, worsened by the pandemic, might get in the way of a return to profitability.

Summer travel could be a boom for U.S. airlines, with consumer demand surging. But a pilot shortage, worsened by the pandemic, might get in the way of a return to profitability.