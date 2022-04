Dolly Parton and James Patterson join forces for the novel 'Run Rose Run' NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Dolly Parton and James Patterson about their book Run Rose Run. It's about aspiring country singer Annie Lee, trying to shake a dark past and make it big in music.

Author Interviews Dolly Parton and James Patterson join forces for the novel 'Run Rose Run' Dolly Parton and James Patterson join forces for the novel 'Run Rose Run' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Dolly Parton and James Patterson about their book Run Rose Run. It's about aspiring country singer Annie Lee, trying to shake a dark past and make it big in music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor