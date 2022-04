A family in Kharkiv refuses to leave, even as the Russians shell their city. Millions have fled the war in Ukraine and left the country, but some refuse to leave. For one family in Kharkiv, their fight to simply staying alive has become their biggest act of resistance.

Millions have fled the war in Ukraine and left the country, but some refuse to leave. For one family in Kharkiv, their fight to simply staying alive has become their biggest act of resistance.