Some Democrats are joining with Republicans lobbying to keep Title 42 NPR's A Martinez asks Democratic analyst Maria Cardona about moderate Democrats, who have broken with the White House over plans to lift Title 42 restrictions on migrant border crossings.

Politics Some Democrats are joining with Republicans lobbying to keep Title 42 Some Democrats are joining with Republicans lobbying to keep Title 42 Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez asks Democratic analyst Maria Cardona about moderate Democrats, who have broken with the White House over plans to lift Title 42 restrictions on migrant border crossings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor