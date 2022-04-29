The News Roundup For April 29, 2022

A COVID-19 vaccine for some children is now a step closer to being authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna has asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under six. When can we expect a decision from the F.D.A.?

The top infectious disease expert in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, was forced to clarify remarks he made earlier in the week about the pandemic. On Tuesday, Fauci told the PBS NewsHour "we are out of the pandemic phase". On Wednesday, he told 1A he misspoke and that "the pandemic is not over."

Also this week, new audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was obtained and reported on by The New York Times. It reveals concerns McCarthy had about far-right House Republicans inciting violence against other lawmakers in the aftermath of January 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called war in Ukraine both "evil" and "unacceptable" after seeing for himself the damage done by Russia on the outskirts of Kviv.

Earlier in the week, the U.N. chief met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, just hours before the Kremlin decided to cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria.

Also this week, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West not to underestimate the possibility of a nuclear confrontation. And President Biden requested another $33 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine during a speech on Thursday.

The Roundup catches up with the biggest stories from around the world, with updates from China, France and El Salvador.

