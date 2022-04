Consumers spent more than expected in March, which is helping with economic recovery Consumer spending grew more than expected in March, continuing to drive the economic recovery. Wages are also climbing, which could feed higher inflation.

Economy Consumers spent more than expected in March, which is helping with economic recovery Consumers spent more than expected in March, which is helping with economic recovery Listen · 4:05 4:05 Consumer spending grew more than expected in March, continuing to drive the economic recovery. Wages are also climbing, which could feed higher inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor