Politics Election denialism beliefs animate some GOP candidates in Michigan Election denialism beliefs animate some GOP candidates in Michigan Listen · 7:59 7:59 Michigan was a focal point in Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election. Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service tells NPR's Ailsa Chang that election misinformation still looms large there.