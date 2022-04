QuiltWeek is finally back on in Kentucky In Paducah, Ky., AQS QuiltWeek is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people are flocking there and couldn't be happier to celebrate this often overlooked artform.

In Paducah, Ky., AQS QuiltWeek is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people are flocking there and couldn't be happier to celebrate this often overlooked artform.