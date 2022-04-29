Planet Money book club
Here at Planet Money, we are always reading and researching and scouting for new story ideas. And while some of the books we read come up in our episodes, there's so much more that stays in the background, or gets left on the cutting room floor. And so, we're convening our first-ever Planet Money book club. Today, the books we read along the way.
Here are our picks:
From Mary, American Bonds: How Credit Markets Shaped a Nation by Sarah L. Quinn
From Erika, The End of Globalization: Lessons from the Great Depression by Harold James
From Alexi, The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History by Elizabeth Kolbert
