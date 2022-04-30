Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Tim McGraw; CNN actor Zain Asher McGraw stars with his wife Faith Hill in 1883, a series about immigrants traveling West in covered wagons. Asher writes about the tragedy that shaped her life in Where the Children Take Us.
Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Tim McGraw has won three Grammy Awards and more than a dozen Academy of Country Music Awards. He plays Civil War veteran James Dutton making his way West in the Paramount+ series 1883. Emerson Miller/CBS hide caption

Tim McGraw has won three Grammy Awards and more than a dozen Academy of Country Music Awards. He plays Civil War veteran James Dutton making his way West in the Paramount+ series 1883.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Country star Tim McGraw travels back in time to '1883' with wife Faith Hill: The Paramount+ series is the first time McGraw and Hill have appeared together on screen. Before they filmed, they attended "cowboy camp," to learn the basics of riding horses and driving wagons.

CNN anchor Zain Asher looks back on the tragedy that helped drive her success: Asher's father died in a car crash in Nigeria when she was 5. Afterward, her mom raised four children on her own in a crime-ridden London neighborhood. Asher's memoir is Where the Children Take Us.

