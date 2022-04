After three months of conflict, the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is devastated Heavy fighting continues in the north and south of Ukraine. The U.N. Secretary General was in Kyiv this week to try to set up evacuation routes from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Europe After three months of conflict, the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is devastated After three months of conflict, the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is devastated Listen · 3:55 3:55 Heavy fighting continues in the north and south of Ukraine. The U.N. Secretary General was in Kyiv this week to try to set up evacuation routes from the besieged city of Mariupol. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor